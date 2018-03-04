White Sox's Gregory Infante: Dealing with injury
Infante has been slowed by shoulder inflammation this spring, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Infante, who is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday, appeared in 52 games last season and is looking to secure a spot in Chicago's rebuilt bullpen. In order to do that, the right-hander will need to get back on the field and go full tilt.
