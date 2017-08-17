Infante retired the only batter he faced to lead off the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Infante opened the ninth inning with the White Sox leading, 4-2, so this was a save opportunity for a team that finds itself without a true closer at this time. By retiring the first batter of the inning, he picked up a hold but was not given the opportunity to finish out the game as manager Rick Renteria played a matchup game for the rest of the inning. It didn't work out when Aaron Bummer and Jake Petricka combined to allow four hits and three runs. It's uncertain if Renteria will continue to mix-and-match his relievers in save opportunities or try to establish a trusted arm from the flotsam that currently makes up Chicago's bullpen. The 29-year-old Infante has some closing experience in the minors, but his work in Chicago this season -- 4.50 ERA, 4.2 BB/9 -- suggests he's not someone on which fantasy owners should rely.