White Sox's Gregory Infante: Scheduled to pitch Monday
Infante (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch Monday in the White Sox's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Infante faced hitters Friday during batting practice without incident, prompting the White Sox to clear him for his first appearance of the spring. After a six-year hiatus, Infante returned to the big leagues last season and found success in the second half with the White Sox, emerging as a key piece in an otherwise unimpressive bullpen. Since the regular season is still two and a half weeks away, Infante should have enough time to put in a few more Cactus League outings and secure his roster spot heading into Opening Day.
