Infante (shoulder) is expected to make his spring debut early next week after tossing a live batting practice session Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Infante has been sidelined from participating in any Cactus League outings due to shoulder inflammation but should be back to full health in the near future. The 30-year-old is looking to cement a spot in the White Sox's bullpen after posting a 3.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 54.2 innings of relief with the club last season.