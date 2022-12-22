site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Acquired by White Sox
RotoWire Staff
Santos (groin) was acquired by the White Sox from the Giants on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Santos was designated for assignment earlier this week and has now found a new home. The 23-year-old spent most of 2022 in the minors and had his season end prematurely due to a groin injury.
