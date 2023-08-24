Santos allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings to blow a save chance Wednesday against the Mariners.

Santos entered the game in the eighth inning and was in line to attempt a five-out save. However, he unraveled after striking out the leadoff man in the final frame, allowing five consecutive batters to reach base while blowing a two-run advantage. Santos has now blown each of his last two save chances while allowing six earned runs across a combined 2.2 innings. The White Sox lack high-quality relievers in the back of their bullpen, but if he continues to struggle it's possible that Jimmy Lambert or Aaron Bummer could see save chances across the final month of the campaign.