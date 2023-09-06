Santos (2-2) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday against the Royals. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Santos was unable to convert on Tuesday's save opportunity, marking his third straight blown save. While only one of the two ninth-inning runs was earned, Santos still allowed three baserunners and committed a balk with the bases loaded to give Kansas City the win. Over his last six appearances (5.1 frames), Santos owns a 10.13 ERA and a 6:3 K:BB.