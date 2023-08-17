Santos (2-1) took the loss and blew a save against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk without retiring a batter.

Santos recorded a 1.2-inning save Tuesday and looked dominant with three strikeouts without allowing a baserunner. His outing Wednesday was entirely different, as he faced three batters and gave up a double, walk and walk-off three-run homer to blow the save. Despite the rough appearance, Santos probably won't lose the ninth-inning job since he had been solid prior to the blow-up, collecting three saves and posting an 8:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings while giving up just one run in five prior appearances since he moved into the closer role July 28.