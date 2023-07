Santos allowed two runs on three hits in one inning of work against Oakland on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Santos was given his first save chance of the year and converted it despite coughing up a pair of runs. Despite the shaky outing, he owns a 2.95 ERA with a 42:10 K:BB through 42.2 innings this season. However, he had a 1.95 ERA through 28 games but has given up seven runs over his last 10.1 innings. Kendall Gravemen and Reynaldo Lopez were not used Sunday.