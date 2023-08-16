Santos did not allow a baserunner across 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out three to earn the save Tuesday against the Cubs.

Santos entered the game with the bases empty in the eighth frame and was dominant on the way to his third save since taking over the full-time closer role for the White Sox. He's been used to record more than three outs in three of his last six appearances, during which he's maintained a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while maintaining a 9:1 K:BB across 8.1 innings.