Santos was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He had been away from the club since Saturday. Santos is in the mix for saves and perhaps even the favorite to serve as closer in the White Sox' makeshift bullpen.
