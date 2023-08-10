Santos earned a save against the Yankees on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over two hitless and scoreless innings.

Santos recently returned from a stint on the bereavement list, and this was his first appearance since Aug. 3. The right-hander entered the game with no outs, one runner on base and Chicago holding a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning, and he worked his way through the heart of New York's order to escape without allowing any damage. When the White Sox scored four times in the bottom of the frame, it made Santos' second inning of work stress-free, and he retired the side in order to earn the save. He's emerged as Chicago's primary closer after Liam Hendriks was lost for the season with an elbow injury and both Kendall Graveman and Reynaldo Lopez were shipped out at the trade deadline.