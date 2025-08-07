The White Sox designated Varland (undisclosed) for assignment Thursday.

Varland had been on the White Sox's 40-man roster all season, but he had pitched exclusively in the minors before landing on Triple-A Charlotte's injured list in July. Over 5.1 innings with Charlotte, Varland posted a 5.01 ERA and 1.96 WHIP. He made his last appearance for the affiliate June 28 and was later shifted to the 60-day IL, so the White Sox apparently weren't counting on him pitching again until at least late August or early September. He's likely to go unclaimed off waivers and could go back on Charlotte's IL if he opts to stay in the organization and accept an outright assignment to Triple-A.