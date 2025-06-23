default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Varland (undisclosed) has given up one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four over 2.1 innings in his two relief appearances for Triple-A Charlotte since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Varland missed two and a half months of action due to the undisclosed injury, but he's healthy again and will look to put together a slew of quality relief performances to earn a call-up to the big leagues. He posted a 3.42 ERA over 26.1 innings in 2024 between stops in the majors with the Dodgers and White Sox a season ago.

More News