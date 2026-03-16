The White Sox reassigned Smith to minor-league camp Monday.

The 22-year-old southpaw will open the 2026 season in the minors, likely with Double-A Birmingham. That's where he spent all of last year, posting a 3-3 record across 20 starts with a 3.57 ERA, 1.30 wHIP and 108:56 K:BB across 75.2 innings. Smith recorded a 33.9 percent strikeout rate in Double-A and could see his first taste of major-league action this year.