Smth (3-1) didn't allow a baserunner across three innings while striking out four to earn the win Sunday against the Twins.

The White Sox threw a bullpen game, but Smith recorded the most outs of any of the five pitchers used. Fourteen of his 35 pitches went for either called or swinging strikes, and he continues to excel in a bullpen role in his first taste of the majors. Overall, Smith has allowed only one earned run across 16 innings and has maintained a 23:10 K:BB. He has also shown improved control, walking only four across his last 11.1 frames.