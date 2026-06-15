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White Sox's Hagen Smith: Roughed up in latest Triple-A start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith yielded eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters across 4.1 innings for Triple-A Charlotte in Saturday's 11-7 loss to Oklahoma City.

Back on Thursday, White Sox manager Will Venable told Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com that Smith was a candidate to be called up to start for the big club Saturday, but Chicago ultimately decided to wait until the following week to break in a new fifth starter. While Smith could still remain in the mix for a call-up, the rough showing against Oklahoma City might have tempered the White Sox's enthusiasm about promoting him. The 22-year-old lefty has generated an eye-popping 84 punchouts over 57 innings at Triple-A this season, but he's walked 15.9 percent of the batters he's faced and has surrendered eight home runs.

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