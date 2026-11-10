White Sox GM Chris Getz announced on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday that Smith will remain in the bullpen for 2027.

The 23-year-old was one of Chicago's top relievers as a rookie in 2026, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 28 regular-season innings. Grant Taylor is being shifted to the rotation after recording 10 saves, so Smith could have a chance to compete for the closer job if the White Sox don't make any significant additions to the back end of their bullpen this offseason. Similar to Taylor and Garrett Crochet previously, Smith could move back into the rotation down the line.