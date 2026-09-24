Smith (3-3) allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two across two innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royas.

Bryan Hudson was by far the White Sox's most ineffective pitcher, but Smith got stuck with the loss after allowing what became the game-winning run for the Royals. However, Smith continued to show promise in his short appearances in the majors, generating 10 called strikes on 33 total pitches. Wednesday's appearance also marked only the third time in 17 appearances that Smith has surrendered a run. He'll likely make one more regular-season appearance and should cover around two frames once again.