Smith tossed two scoreless innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Thursday, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.

Smith made his first big-league start, but he ended up working a short stint as the opener for Erick Fedde, who followed with 5.1 bulk-relief frames. With that said, Smith looked great during his brief time in the game, notching five whiffs on his 33 pitches and keeping Pittsburgh out of the scoring column. The rookie left-hander has thrived as a big-leaguer so far, yielding just one earned run through 18 innings spanning 11 appearances while posting a 26:10 K:BB. He worked mostly as a starter in the minors, but it Chicago may hold him to shorter outings given his success in that role so far.