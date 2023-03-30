site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Added to roster
The White Sox selected Alberto's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Alberto essentially won a spot over Leury Garcia, who has been released. He'll operate in a utility role for the Pale Hose.
