Alberto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Reds.
Alberto took Nick Lodolo yard in the second inning to tally his second homer of the season. With both Yoan Moncada (back) and Jake Burger (oblique) out, Alberto should have a regular role at third base in the short term. He isn't likely to make a significant fantasy impact, as he has never posted a wRC+ above 100 in any of his big-league seasons.
More News
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Returns from IL•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Returning Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Quad issue has been nagging•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Heads to IL with quad strain•