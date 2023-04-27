Alberto (quad) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He figures to remain with Charlotte all weekend before rejoining the White Sox early next week if all goes well. Alberto is coming back from a strained quad.
