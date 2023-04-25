White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday that Alberto (quadriceps) is closing in on a rehab assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Alberto was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 16 with a left quad strain, and it's reportedly been an injury that the infielder has dealt with since spring training. The 30-year-old will likely need only a handful of rehab games before being ready to return to a utility role with the White Sox.