Alberto was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals with left shoulder soreness.
Alberto appeared to suffer the injury while running out a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning of Sunday's contest. The 30-year-old has been seeing regular action at second base over the past week with Elvis Andrus (oblique) on the injured list.
