Alberto will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Alberto's run as a regular at third base came to an end Friday when Yoan Moncada returned from the injured list, but the 30-year-old utility man now appears set for steady playing time at the keystone after Elvis Andrus (oblique) went on the IL on Saturday. Alberto will make his second straight start at second base after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 3-1 win.