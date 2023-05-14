Alberto will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Alberto's run as a regular at third base came to an end Friday when Yoan Moncada returned from the injured list, but the 30-year-old utility man now appears set for steady playing time at the keystone after Elvis Andrus (oblique) went on the IL on Saturday. Alberto will make his second straight start at second base after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 3-1 win.
More News
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Perfect day at plate•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Claims regular role at third base•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Returns from IL•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Returning Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Closing in on rehab assignment•