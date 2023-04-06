site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Gets call at third base
Alberto is starting at third base and batting fifth for the White Sox on Thursday versus the Royals.
The White Sox are resting a handful of regulars, providing Alberto with a rare chance to hit in the middle of the batting order. He's 1-for-4 at the dish so far this season.
