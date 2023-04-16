Alberto was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 15, with a left quad strain by the White Sox on Sunday.
Alberto will miss at least a week with the strained quad. The White Sox have purchased the contract of Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move to give Chicago an option off the bench.
