Alberto has left Monday's exhibition game against the White Sox after being hit by a pitch in the right hand, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Van Schouwen notes that Alberto went down to a knee in pain after being plunked, and that he could hear the infielder yell from the press box. It's very likely that Alberto will undergo imaging to see if there is structural damage. The infielder is with the White Sox on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, and he has a good chance of making the Opening Day roster if healthy for the start of the season.