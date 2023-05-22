Alberto (shoulder) is not in the White Sox' lineup for Monday's game in Cleveland.
Alberto had to exit Sunday's game versus the Royals with left shoulder soreness, although it's not clear whether his absence from Monday's lineup is related to that. Romy Gonzalez will handle second base.
