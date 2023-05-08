Alberto went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Alberto led the charge in Sunday's 17-run explosion by the White Sox. He kicked things off with a two-run shot in the second inning followed by a pair of RBI doubles later in the game. His season OPS jumped from .600 to .903 through 40 plate appearances with the huge performance. Yoan Moncada (back) appears to be nearing a return, which will cut into Alberto's playing time.