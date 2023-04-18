Alberto has been batting a nagging left quad injury since spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Alberto was placed on the injured list Sunday with a strained quad and isn't evidently something that's been an issue for weeks. The utility infielder is eligible for activation before the end of the month but it's unclear whether he'll be ready at that time.
