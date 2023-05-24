Alberto (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Alberto will be on the bench for a third straight contest after he exited Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals with a sore left shoulder. Romy Gonzalez will step in at the keystone in place of Alberto, who had been serving as the White Sox's primary option at the position while Elvis Andrus (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
