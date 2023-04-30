Manager Pedro Grifol said Alberto (quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Alberto began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, and he'll quickly rejoin the big-league club this week. The 30-year-old should fill an infield utility role once activated.
