Alberto isn't starting Friday against the Orioles, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
After going 1-for-9 with a home run in his last three games, Alberto will take a seat Friday. In his place, Jake Burger will start at third base and bat fifth.
More News
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Starting at the hot corner•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Gets call at third base•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Added to roster•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Fine after HBP exit•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Leaves after being hit in hand•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Joins South Siders•