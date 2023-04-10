site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Starting at the hot corner
Alberto is starting at third base and batting seventh in Monday's game against the Twins.
Both of Alberto's starts this season have come at third base. Alberto has also seen some action at second base and has made two appearances on the mound.
