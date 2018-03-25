White Sox's Hector Santiago: Accepts bullpen role
Santiago will pitch in relief for the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Santiago made a valiant effort to claim the No. 5 starter job, but ended up losing out to Carson Fulmer, despite pitching better than him. The veteran accepted the news graciously, understanding the White Sox want to give the younger Fulmer a chance to prove he's ready and possibly be part of the future.
