Santiago has been confirmed as the White Sox's starter for Saturday's game against the Angels.

The lefty will draw his second start of the season with Chicago but isn't expected to receive any additional turns through the rotation beyond this weekend. Due to a doubleheader earlier in the week, the White Sox have a temporary need for a sixth starter, so manager Rick Renteria will turn to the veteran to eat some innings Saturday before Santiago moves back to the bullpen.

