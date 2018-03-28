The White Sox purchased the contract of Santiago on Tuesday.

Santiago will open the season in a long relief role after losing out to Carson Fulmer for the team's No. 5 starter job. The veteran southpaw posted a 5.63 ERA across 70.1 innings with the Twins last season. He'll be an option to spot start should an opportunity arise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories