White Sox's Hector Santiago: Contract purchased by White Sox
The White Sox purchased the contract of Santiago on Tuesday.
Santiago will open the season in a long relief role after losing out to Carson Fulmer for the team's No. 5 starter job. The veteran southpaw posted a 5.63 ERA across 70.1 innings with the Twins last season. He'll be an option to spot start should an opportunity arise.
