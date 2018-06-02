Santiago didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-3 win over the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks over 3.1 innings while striking out one.

The left-hander was lucky not to be tagged with even more damage, but in between Ryan Braun's first-inning home run and Hernan Perez's third-inning sac fly, Santiago wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. With an off day coming Monday for the White Sox, a doubleheader Tuesday and Carlos Rodon (shoulder) on the cusp of being activated from the disabled list, the next start for Santiago and his rough 5.10 ERA remains up in the air.