Santiago (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.

Santiago allowed eight runners to reach base, including four extra-base hits, but he managed to work his way out of jams with timely strikeouts and help from his defense. He has worked as both a starter and reliever this season, but has had limited success as a member of the rotation. There are several indicators suggesting that he is best served in a bullpen role, most notable of which is his OPS allowed by time through the order. He has allowed hitters a .743 OPS the first time he has worked through a lineup, only to see that number balloon to 1.023 and .974 respectively his second and third times.