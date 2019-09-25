Santiago allowed seven runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out eight over four innings in Tuesday's 11-0 loss to the Tigers. He did not factor in the decision.

Santiago was the primary pitcher Tuesday and avoided a loss because opener Carson Fulmer was tagged for four runs in the first inning. Santiago, whose ERA rose to 6.89 following the outing, is in line to start the season's finale Sunday against Detroit.

