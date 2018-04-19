Santiago allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over 2.1 innings in Wednesday's 12-11 loss to the Athletics in 14 innings.

Santiago was called out of the bullpen to give the White Sox multiple innings after a starter failed to go deep for a second consecutive game. It was Miguel Gonzalez on Tuesday and Carson Fulmer on Wednesday. Santiago was used as a starter and multi-inning reliever during spring training and is first in line if manager Rick Renteria opts to change up his rotation.