White Sox's Hector Santiago: Gets save in extra innings
Santiago struck out one in a scoreless 12th inning to pick up the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.
Santiago was the last of seven relievers that shut down the Royals over the final six innings. In a normal nine-inning world, Santiago would not have been granted the save opportunity, but extra innings can change routines as it did Wednesday. Santiago is typically the White Sox's long reliever.
