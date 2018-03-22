White Sox's Hector Santiago: Loses out on starter job
Santiago will pitch out of the bullpen in long relief after manager Rick Renteria announced Carson Fulmer will the fifth starter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Santiago thrust himself into the competition, allowing just one earned run over 12 spring innings, but in the end, Renteria chose the young prospect the 30-year-old veteran. Despite Fulmer's ugly spring, it's a defensible move by the coach. The White Sox are in rebuild mode and can afford to put up with the growing pains if it helps Fulmer become a better pitcher in the long run. Still, we'd keep Santiago's name handy just in case.
