Santiago will pitch out of the bullpen in long relief after manager Rick Renteria announced Carson Fulmer will the fifth starter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Santiago thrust himself into the competition, allowing just one earned run over 12 spring innings, but in the end, Renteria chose the young prospect the 30-year-old veteran. Despite Fulmer's ugly spring, it's a defensible move by the coach. The White Sox are in rebuild mode and can afford to put up with the growing pains if it helps Fulmer become a better pitcher in the long run. Still, we'd keep Santiago's name handy just in case.