Santiago allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Santiago had been vying for the final spot in the rotation, but lost out to Carson Fulmer, as reported by Daryl Van Scouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. However, on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of the Chicago Tribune reported that the identity of the final starter was being withheld until after Saturday's action. Both Santiago and Fulmer, who threw in a minor-league game, pitched Saturday. Whatever happens, Santiago will be part of the team. If Fulmer's the fifth starter, then the 30-year-old left-hander will be a long reliever who can spot start if need be.