White Sox's Hector Santiago: Making debut for Charlotte
Santiago will start for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Santiago pops up on the radar after the White Sox designated Odrisamer Despaigne for assignment Monday. Chicago has three healthy starters and will go with a bullpen game Tuesday, so they need bodies for the rotation. Santiago served as a starter in the minor leagues with the Mets earlier this season and last started May 16 (seven innings) for Triple-A Syracuse. On his current five-day schedule, he could join the major-league club this weekend, possibly to start Sunday at home against the Twins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...