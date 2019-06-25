Santiago will start for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Santiago pops up on the radar after the White Sox designated Odrisamer Despaigne for assignment Monday. Chicago has three healthy starters and will go with a bullpen game Tuesday, so they need bodies for the rotation. Santiago served as a starter in the minor leagues with the Mets earlier this season and last started May 16 (seven innings) for Triple-A Syracuse. On his current five-day schedule, he could join the major-league club this weekend, possibly to start Sunday at home against the Twins.

