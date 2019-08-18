Santiago allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday. He struck out four batters in the 6-5 loss.

Santiago was victimized by solo shots from Brian Goodwin and Justin Upton in this contest. The southpaw didn't last long enough to be in line for the win, and Evan Marshall ended up blowing the lead in the seventh inning anyway. In 17.1 innings between the Mets and the White Sox this year, Santiago has posted a 6.23 ERA and 15:10 K:BB ratio. He is likely to serve out of the bullpen moving forward.