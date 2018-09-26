White Sox's Hector Santiago: Not starting Wednesday
Santiago won't start Wednesday against the Indians with Jace Fry scheduled to open for the White Sox in what amounts to a bullpen game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Rick Renteria hasn't clarified who will follow Fry in the reliever's first start of 2018, but as one of the few stretched-out options in the bullpen, Santiago is a good candidate to fill multiple innings for the White Sox. Santiago was used in Monday's series opener, but only threw four pitches while retiring two hitters. He'll thus be fairly fresh as he prepares for what will likely be his 49th appearance of the season in the big leagues.
