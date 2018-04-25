Santiago allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.

This was a "bullpen day" for the White Sox, who had Santiago follow Chris Volstad (4.1 innings). This was the sixth time in seven outings that Santiago has gone multiple innings, so he's stretched out should the team need another starter, something that may happen this weekend. The White Sox enter a stretch that includes a doubleheader and six games in five days. That means we'll likely see both Santiago and Volstad get a start this weekend on the road against the Royals.