White Sox's Hector Santiago: Part of piggyback start Tuesday
Santiago allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.
This was a "bullpen day" for the White Sox, who had Santiago follow Chris Volstad (4.1 innings). This was the sixth time in seven outings that Santiago has gone multiple innings, so he's stretched out should the team need another starter, something that may happen this weekend. The White Sox enter a stretch that includes a doubleheader and six games in five days. That means we'll likely see both Santiago and Volstad get a start this weekend on the road against the Royals.
More News
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Fills in for another failed starter•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Needed for multiple relief innings•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Contract purchased by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Accepts bullpen role•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Makes final Cactus League appearance•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Loses out on starter job•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...